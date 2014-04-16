SINGAPORE, April 16 (IFR) - Financial markets in the region were firmer on Wednesday on a more resilient tone than Tuesday as Asian investors shrugged off headlines related to the crisis in Ukraine.

Asian stocks were rallying today, with the Nikkei stock index up 3 percent and China stocks were nearly 0.2 percent higher. The risk-on sentiment spilled into the credit markets as spreads tightened.

The Asia IG index tightened 1bp to 120bp/122bp, with the liquid sovereign benchmark CDS narrowing. The exception was CapitaLand, which saw its 5-year CDS widening some 5bp as investors reacted negatively to its proposed acquisition and privatisation of unit CapitaMalls Asia.

In cash bonds, all the attention was on the new issues, which had dominated the markets in the past week or so. Newly priced high-grade bonds were holding steady.

State Bank of India's new bonds rebounded strongly as real-money accounts finally came in to top up their holdings. "They had bought the bonds at such tight levels when SBI sold the paper, it made sense to pick them up after the bonds fell in the last few days," said one trader.

As a result, SBI 2019s rallied strongly today, being quoted at 215bp/210bp, compared with Tuesday's 224bp, while the 2024s were indicated at 245bp/240bp, compared with the 250bp quote on Monday.

The newly priced KT Corp bonds were faring well, too. The 2017s were quoted at bids of 140bp over 3-year U.S. Treasuries, well inside the equivalent 145bp reoffer spread. The 2019s were lagging with trades done at 112bp as investors expecting more supply of Korean bonds at this tenor.

High-yield cash bonds also rallied, tightening as much as half a point across the sector. MIE Holdings' newly priced 2019s were rising to 99.625/100.25, far above the reoffer price of 98.98.

"There is support for this bond as there is a call for its 2016s. So, there will be demand for the new bonds," said one high-yield trader.

China industrial paper was trading just as well with Citic leading the pack. Since the announcement that its parent company was injecting capital into the company, the Citic yield curve has gone up 1 to 2 points. More details on the financing are due to emerge some time soon and investors are positioning ahead of that.

China property bonds were a mixed batch as retail investors were buying selected credits. Stronger names, such as Soho, Longfor and Shimao, were faring well, while others like KWG were laggards. Longfor 2023s were quoted at 93, while its 2019s were quoted at 102, some 6 points higher.

Sri Rejeki bonds were less active in Asian markets. The newly priced, albeit small, issue went mostly to US investors and more trade is expected when New York opens.

With no available paper in Asia and less interest in the region, the 5NC3 bonds, which were priced at par, were quoted at 99.5/99.875. (kityin.boey@thomsonreuters.com)