HONG KONG, April 17 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads were
largely steady on Thursday and trading was subdued ahead of the
upcoming Easter break. However, caution took hold on
expectations of heavy supply after the holidays.
The Asia IG index stayed at around yesterday's levels of
121.50bp.
"The market is steady and it looks constructive, given
expectations of heavy supply next week," said a Singapore-based
trader.
Next week, investors expect a jumbo transaction from State
Grid Corp (Aa3/AA-/A+), which mandated 11 banks for a roadshow
from Monday. A deal could emerge towards the end of the week.
Korea Resources (A1/A-) and Woori Bank are also expected to
print their deals next week. Depending on secondary support for
Indonesia, Perusahaan Gas Negara (Baa3/BB+/BBB-) may also pull
the trigger.
Trading today was focused on new issues. Poly Real Estate's
new 5-year bonds traded tighter at 373bp over US Treasuries, 2bp
tighter than reoffer.
Bank of Communications' 5-year bonds traded as tight as
165bp over US Treasuries after pricing at 175bp over. Those
bonds were last seen at 168bp over Treasuries.
Bank of East Asia's 3-year bonds tightened further in the
secondary market to 190bp over two-year US Treasuries, tighter
than 208bp over it priced at earlier this week.
Traders said activity was subdued in high-yield sovereigns
due to a holiday in the Philippines today.
Telecom services provider Banglalink Digital Communication
circulated initial price talk yesterday to yield in the area of
9% for its debut US dollar bond with Citigroup as the sole lead,
but there was no update on the deal today. The issuer was aiming
to price the deal today.
