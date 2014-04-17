HONG KONG, April 17 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads were largely steady on Thursday and trading was subdued ahead of the upcoming Easter break. However, caution took hold on expectations of heavy supply after the holidays.

The Asia IG index stayed at around yesterday's levels of 121.50bp.

"The market is steady and it looks constructive, given expectations of heavy supply next week," said a Singapore-based trader.

Next week, investors expect a jumbo transaction from State Grid Corp (Aa3/AA-/A+), which mandated 11 banks for a roadshow from Monday. A deal could emerge towards the end of the week.

Korea Resources (A1/A-) and Woori Bank are also expected to print their deals next week. Depending on secondary support for Indonesia, Perusahaan Gas Negara (Baa3/BB+/BBB-) may also pull the trigger.

Trading today was focused on new issues. Poly Real Estate's new 5-year bonds traded tighter at 373bp over US Treasuries, 2bp tighter than reoffer.

Bank of Communications' 5-year bonds traded as tight as 165bp over US Treasuries after pricing at 175bp over. Those bonds were last seen at 168bp over Treasuries.

Bank of East Asia's 3-year bonds tightened further in the secondary market to 190bp over two-year US Treasuries, tighter than 208bp over it priced at earlier this week.

Traders said activity was subdued in high-yield sovereigns due to a holiday in the Philippines today.

Telecom services provider Banglalink Digital Communication circulated initial price talk yesterday to yield in the area of 9% for its debut US dollar bond with Citigroup as the sole lead, but there was no update on the deal today. The issuer was aiming to price the deal today.

