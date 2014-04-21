SINGAPORE, April 21 (IFR) - Secondary trading was "effectively shut" today as big markets such as Hong Kong and Australia were still closed for the Easter holiday.

"It's pretty much an admin day for us," said a Singapore-based trader.

The investment grade market was broadly firmer, tightening about 2bp compared to Thursday. The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx IG index was a touch tighter at 120bp/121bp.

Among sovereign names, Philippine 2034s were traded at 124.875 today, according to a sovereign trader. Indonesia 2024s and 2044s were indicated sideways at 107.5/107.875 and 109.375/110.375, respectively.

In the high yield space, traders expect more activity on Citic Pacific after the news late last week that the Hong Kong-listed company plans to buy Chinese banking and brokerage assets from its state-owned parent Citic Group.

The move, essentially a back-door listing of the parent, is considered credit positive by market participants. Citic Pacific's bonds have moved between 1 to 1.5 points across the curve over the past week.

"The [Citic Pacific] bonds could still go up 1 to 2 points based on the momentum," a trader said. The state-owned group will host an extraordinary meeting on June 3 for shareholders to vote on the plan and the deal is expected to be completed by August.

"By then, rating agencies may upgrade the credit, which could cause another pop in its bond prices," the same trader added.

Investors expect primary activity to pick-up in the rest of the week. To that end, Hong Kong-based Far East Horizon has announced plans to conduct roadshows in Singapore for a potential local currency bond deal.

In other potential deals, HSBC has sent on a research report on Logan Property. Investors expect a deal for Logan in the second half of this year, according to two buyside analysts. Also, there are rumors that Times Property may tap its USD225m 12.625% due-2019s printed last month, a buyside analyst said.

