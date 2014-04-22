SINGAPORE, April 22 (IFR) - A very busy primary market in Asia has pulled the attention away from secondary trading and desks were busier posting bids and asks than helping bonds change hands.

"It is really quiet, in spite of the five new issues in the market," said a trader in Hong Kong.

A trader in Singapore said that even the outstanding bonds of issuers related to those in the market today did not move very much.

He pointed out that there was some buying of the perpetual bonds of Sinochem on the back of the new senior five-year offering as investors found value in the higher-yielding paper of the state-owned company.

The bonds, which were bid at 98.00 before S&P upgraded the company to A- from BBB+ last week, were last quoted at 101.00.

Apart from that, the Hong Kong trader said he saw some buying interest on the longer sovereign bonds of Indonesia and the Philippines, which ended 15 cents to 25 cents higher, respectively, partly due to a rally in US Treasuries last night that reduced the yield on the 10-year by 2bp.

Meanwhile, the Asia ex-Japan iTraxx IG index ended the day unchanged, quoted at 122bp/124bp.

If today was slow, though, traders said they were preparing for a very busy session tomorrow, when the five new offerings are free to trade.

