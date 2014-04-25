SINGAPORE, April 25 (IFR) - A wave of new Asian bonds weakened today as oversupply and concerns over escalating tensions in Ukraine decreased the market's appetite for solid investment-grade names.

Recently issued US dollar-denominated bonds widened around 2bp-4bp as equity markets across the region closed Friday in the red, while the Nikkei 225 barely held on to a 0.2% gain.

Russian CDS jumped 20bp higher amid a credit downgrade from Standard & Poor's to BBB- from BBB, as well as reports that Ukrainian forces killed as many as five pro-Russia separatists on Thursday. Meanwhile, Russia conducted army drills near the border.

"People might be scared to hear any negative headlines on Ukraine or Russia before the weekend, but you have to remember that volumes were not huge today," said a Singapore-based trader.

CNOOC's USD2.25bn 4.25% 2024s, which were part of a USD4bn three-tranche deal that printed late Wednesday, traded wider in the 165bp area, after pricing at 160bp. Union Bank of India's 2019s were also spotted 2bp wider.

Woori Bank's USD1bn Basel III-Tier 2 bonds weakened for a second day. They were last quoted at 218bp/215bp. Those bonds were trading down due to concerns that the bonds priced too tightly and a lack of support from onshore insurers and banks, which were not able to buy the new-style bonds, according to a Singapore-based trader. The deal had priced at 207.5bp over Treasuries mid-week.

Despite the broader market conditions, Tencent's two-tranche bonds were relatively resilient, another trader said. The internet company's 2019s, which priced at 165bp, were quoted about 1bp wider.

Supply is expected to be heavy next week, which could weigh on investor sentiment, according to the trader. April has already become the busiest month on record for G3 issuance in the region with almost USD26bn printed.

"But the tone is not that bad, even with this oversupply, because when things were heavy in January, we saw things trading 20bp wider," he said. "The new issues may not be performing, but existing credits issued from countries like Korea are actually tighter than two weeks ago."