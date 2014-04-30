SINGAPORE, April 30 (IFR) - Asian credit markets held firm in quiet trading on Wednesday with activity mostly centered around new issues, which posted a mixed performance.

The iTraxx IG index was around 126bp, near its previous close.

As April drew to a close, recording the biggest volumes in the primary market to date, the strain of the heavy supply started to show.

"We are expecting more supply to come to the market and our strategy is to stay light," said a Singapore-based trader.

The sentiment also was reflected in the performance of new issues, which posted a mixed performance in the secondary market.

Korea Resources' 5-year bonds traded to yield 129bp over Treasuries after pricing at 122.5bp, but China Overseas Finance, which sold 5-year bonds to yield 255bp over Treasuries yesterday, traded tighter at a spread of 242bp. The property developer's 10-year bonds, which priced to yield 330bp over Treasuries, traded 10bp tighter today.

Lenovo's 5-year bonds, which priced to yield 300bp over Treasuries, narrowed to a spread of 264bp.

SMC Global Power's 5.5-year perpetual bonds, which priced at par, traded up to 100.75 today.

"Our strategy will be to remain selective and if there are more high yield deals to come, investment grade would get some breather," the trader said.

