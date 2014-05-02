SINGAPORE, May 2 (IFR) - Newly issued bonds out of Asia have
largely stood their ground, despite oversupply concerns after
record sales last month.
Lenovo's USD1.5bn five-year bonds have tightened
aggressively since being priced on April 29 at 300bp over US
Treasuries. The new issue, which market participants said had
Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC as an anchor investor, was
last bid at 254bp, thanks to strong demand from US-based
accounts.
Limited supply in India has also helped with the performance
of Tata Motors' USD300m 5.75% 7-year bonds. The new notes had
dropped as low as 100.80 on a cash-price basis, but increased
activity from European private banks pushed them back to 101.38
this afternoon.
SMC Global Power's USD300m non-call 7.50% 5.5 year perpetual
bonds were also spotted above par at 101.25 to 101.50.
Still, Asia saw scant secondary trading as buyers awaited
data out later this evening on US nonfarm payrolls, expected to
have a higher reading of 210,000 jobs in April, compared with a
192,000 gain in March.
Oversupply was more of a concern in the Chinese SOE segment.
CNPC is expected to issue a jumbo deal next week, adding to
names, such as China's State Grid, CNOOC and Sinopec, that
together had raised about US$13bn.
"There's overwhelming supply out of China this year at a
ratio not seen before," said a Singapore-based trader. "China's
benchmark 10-year names are about 2bp-4bp wider as people
continue to price in future supply."
Asia's bond issuance in US dollars, euro and yen excluding
Japan and Australia has exceeded USD30bn in April, which is
higher than the USD26.2bn reached in January.
frances.yoon@thomsonreuters.com