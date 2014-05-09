HONG KONG, May 9 (IFR) - A decline in secondary-market
demand plagued Chinese property bonds today as real-money
investors and private banks acted on concerns that real estate
prices would continue to decline and sold securities linked to
the sector.
Chinese property bonds, especially those with high-yield
ratings, fell about 5bp-6bp amid a drop in construction activity
and falling prices.
Shui On Land's 8.7% 2018s and 9.75% 2020s were quoted at a
cash price of 98. The high-yield bonds sold at par on April 30.
Franshion's 2019s were last quoted at 99.25, after pricing the
USD500m deal at par to yield 5.75% on March 13.
Investment-grade names were relatively resilient. China
Resources Land priced a USD350m tap of its Baa1/BBB+ rated
4.375% 2019 Reg S bonds on May 8.
Those notes were last quoted near reoffer. Buyers liked the
fact that the bonds priced cheaper than certain lower-rated
credits, according to a credit analyst.
According to Nomura, new housing starts in China fell more
than a quarter in the first quarter versus the same period last
year. A property slump could shave a full percentage point off
Chinese economic growth this year to below 7%, the Japanese firm
said. That would be the lowest reading since 1990.
The overall weakness in the outlook for sector has also
pushed property stocks to extend losses in both the Shanghai and
Hong Kong equity indexes. The CSI real estate sub-index ended
the week down 4.7%.
Fragile sentiment also hit the secondary performance of new
2019s and 2024s from Cinda, an asset management company that
buys distressed debt from Chinese banks.
Those bonds were quoted 10bp wider on both tranches. The
USD1bn 5-year deal priced May 7 to yield 250bp over US
Treasuries, while the USD500m 10-year to yield 310bp over.
Meanwhile, property developer Country Garden did not issue a
bond this week, despite expectations that it would sell US
dollar bonds.
"Sentiment is a bit weak and the market will charge a pretty
high premium if these guys come," according to a Singapore-based
trader.
The bearish sentiment in Chinese property could continue for
at least another two months, according to a credit analyst.
However, the market for real estate bonds could also start
to show signs of improvement as early as next week.
"This is the start of the beginning of negative sentiment
but I don't think it's going to last for a long time. Maybe by
the end of next week we may see things turn around since
positioning is fairly light," said the trader.
