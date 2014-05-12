HONG KONG, May 12 (IFR) - Prices of Chinese property bonds continued to slip in secondary trading today, while investment grade paper remained firm.

After a sell-off last week, Single B rated Chinese developers fell another 25 cents Monday, while Double B names traded flat, traders said.

"There has been no further negative news on the sector this week. But investors are still selling," a Hong Kong-based trader said.

Developers are facing a more severe correction compared to downturns in 2008 and 2011, said Bei Fu, a property analyst at Standard and Poor's.

"The developers have higher leverage than ever before and the housing prices are at a peak," Fu said. "This could mean a bigger correction than before."

Jingrui Holdings, a small developer, decided to postpone a bond issue it began marketing last week as it was not able to raise enough interest among offshore investors. Country Garden, which was expected to tap the market as well last week, also put an offering on hold.

Meanwhile, investment grade names rallied slightly, with spreads on new securities from higher-grade names generally tightening.

Spreads on Cinda Asset Management and China Overseas Land and Investment bonds narrowed 3bp-4bp, a trader said.

Sovereign paper, however, was a tad weaker after a rally last week. Indonesia's longer-dated 2044s were quoted at 116.25/116.5 today, down from around 117 on Friday. Philippines' 2037s were also 25 cents to 50 cents lower compared to Friday. Philippines' sovereign bond prices jumped last Friday to around 128.5 after S&P upgraded its rating for the country to BBB from BBB-.

In general, dealers are staying light on inventory in expectations of new paper and investors are quite full with a record issuance month in Asia in April.

iTraxx Asia ex-Japan was 1bp tighter at 119bp/121bp.

lianting.tu@thomsonreuters.com