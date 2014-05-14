Singapore, May 14 - Asian credit markets were firmer today
as credit spreads tightened and cash bonds rallied, mainly on
news that the People's Bank of China had asked 15 banks to speed
up mortgage lending to qualified buyers.
Investors apparently saw it as a sign that the central bank
was easing its policies related to the slumping China property
market.
Shares in Hong Kong surged more than 1% at earlier today on
the back of demand for property and banking stocks.
Chinese high-yield property bonds were rebounding as a
stronger buying tone emerged after the sell-off for much of last
week. Country Garden 2021s were half a point higher to
92.00/92.50, while Maoye International's newly issued 2017s were
up about half a point to 100.75/101.125.
The positive sentiment also boosted other new Chinese
issues. China Resources' 2019s were quoted at 260bp/255bp over
US Treasuries, inside the 275bp over UST that a USD350m tap was
priced on May 8.
Bharti Airtel's 2024s rallied to 250bp/245bp after pricing
at 270bp on Monday, while Tata Motors' unrated paper due 2021s
were quoted at a cash price of 102.625/103.625, up 3 points
since being sold at par on April 30.
The iTraxx Asia IG index tightened 4bp to 114bp/116bp.
kityin.boey@thomsonreuters.com