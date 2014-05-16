HONG KONG, May 16 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads widened
slightly on Friday, led by investment grade bonds, but Indian
names outperformed as election results from the country
indicated the main opposition party gained enough seats to win.
The iTraxx Asia IG index rose to 120bp-121bp from
yesterday's 115bp.
"Most of the bonds got hit because of the Treasury strength
overnight that triggered profit-taking," said a Singapore-based
trader.
Indian bonds recovered, however, and traded 5bp-7bp tighter
on the day. The State Bank of India's 5-year CDS fell to 205bp.
Indian corporate bonds were volatile, meanwhile. Bharti's
newly issued 2024s widened by 8bp to yield 260bp over Treasuries
this morning, but the securities recovered by 10bp after news of
the election results.
Yields on bonds from Chinese state-owned companies widened
by 5bp. CNOOC 2024s widened 5bp on the day to a spread of 155bp.
Profit-taking seen in Sinopec 2022s and CNOOC 2021s.
In the high-yield market, Yanzhou Coal Mining's NC2
perpetual traded up to 101.75 after pricing at par yesterday.
Country Garden Holding's new bonds traded around the reoffer
level of 98.989 and Guotai Junan Financial Holding's 5-year
credit-enhanced bonds traded 5bp tighter from the reoffer yield
of 215bp over Treasuries.
Prices of Sunac China Holding's bonds dropped after it
announced plans to buy up to 30% of Greentown China Holdings,
another property developer. Sunac's 2018s dropped to 95.5 today
from 99.5 yesterday.
Traders said the market was supported by the tapering off of
bond supplies in recent weeks, however, US Treasury yields will
be watched for further market direction.
