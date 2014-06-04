SINGAPORE, June 4 (IFR) - New Asian issues were under the spotlight in a busy regional credit market that saw brisk two-way deal flows. Three issues were priced yesterday, but it was the Republic of Korea's dual-tranche issue that stole the limelight.

The sovereign priced its US dollar 30-year piece to yield 72.5bp over US Treasuries last night and its euro 10-year tranche to yield 57bp over mid-swaps. The euro tranche tightened 10bp today, but the 30-year piece moved in 20bp. The 2044s were quoted at 56bp/53bp in the early afternoon.

Some rival bankers said the large narrowing reflected a mispricing of the deal, although a Singapore-based trader disagreed.

"It is more of a reflection of the rarity value of the Korea sovereign credit, particularly at the long-dated end of the curve," said the trader. "There is zero paper that you can buy at that end, which is why there is a strong bid."

"Also, the paper provides value against comparables, like Poland, for instance, which is two notches below South Korea."

The outperforming Korean paper is likely to support other corporate bonds from the country as demand is still healthy for them.

Typically, Korean bonds are stable, but, unlike Chinese paper, there is low volatility. So, while fast money accounts took profit on the 2044s today, most bondholders were institutional buyers that hold on to the bonds.

There was no such good demand for two other bonds priced overnight - from Shui On Land and SM Investment Corp. Shui On's 2019s were slightly under water at cash prices of 99.65/99.85 after pricing at par, while SMIC's 2024s were around 99.75/100.25, around reoffer at 100.

On the Chinese credit front, China Overseas Land and Investment's tap of two outstanding issues prompted a widening in some property names. COLI reopened 5-year and 10-year issues at 250bp and 310bp over US Treasuries, respectively.

Country Garden 2021s sank to 94.75/95.75 from yesterday's 95.00/95.7, while Kaisa 2019s were marginally lower at 100.5/101.0 from yesterday's 100.996/101.327.

CNPC 2019s were quoted at 114bp/112bp, while Wanda 2018s were at 314bp/309bp.

The iTraxx Asia IG index was 2bp wider amid weaker equity markets in the region. The Hang Seng was 0.6% lower, while Chinese equities were down 0.6%.

