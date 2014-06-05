HONG KONG, June 5 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads widened
slightly after sellers emerged in the afternoon session
following a quiet morning, but Chinese internet credits
outperformed after Baidu priced an offering of bonds.
The iTraxx Asia IG index was flat to a basis point wider at
105bp/107bp.
Traders said, profit taking continued in Indian banks after
the recent rally, though corporate bonds held steady.
State Bank of India's 2019s were at 175bp/165bp, Exim
Bank's 2019s were at 180bp/170bp. The recently priced Syndicate
Bank 2019s were seen at 175bp/165bp.
However, the new 5-year bonds from Baidu saw Chinese
internet credits tighten today. Baidu priced the bonds to yield
125bp over US Treasuries. Even though the bond was priced
tighter to its outstanding curve, it tightened further in the
secondary market to 113bp over UST after touching 105bp over UST
on the bid side earlier in the day.
The rally in Baidu rubbed off on Tencent, which saw its
2019s also tighten 5bp, traders said.
The tap from China Overseas Land and Investment also
tightened in secondary trade.
The Coli 2019s were seen at 230bp/227bp from reoffer levels
of 235bp, while its 10-year paper was around 289bp from reoffer
price of 295bp over Treasuries.
Chinese property high-yield credits traded half a point
lower. Shui On 2019s traded lower at 99.50, traders said.
