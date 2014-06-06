HONG KONG, June 6 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads tightened on Friday after the European Central Bank cut interest rates to record lows overnight, whetting investor appetite for the region's debt.

The Asia ex-Japan IG iTraxx index was quoted at 102bp from 106bp yesterday after the ECB said it will now be charging banks for parking funds at the central bank overnight to encourage inflation in the euro zone.

"We believe that the rally could continue for the time being as the ECB rate cut shows that rates will stay lower for longer," according to a Singapore-based credit analyst. "We should watch how US nonfarm payrolls come out tonight but I don't think there will be anything material. Technicals are very strong."

A Reuters poll forecasts that the US jobs report increased by 218,000 positions in May, which is smaller than April's reading, but would mark the fourth straight month with gains of over 200,000.

The rally was particularly noticeable in the sovereign space, according to the analyst.

The Republic of Korea's USD1bn 30-year bonds continued to rally to 52bp/50bp after it priced at 72.5bp on Tuesday, as a lack of supply on the longer end from the sovereign spurred demand.

Meanwhile, Indonesia's sovereign bonds also rose by more than 1.25 points on a price basis on the long end, owing to a few factors such as the ECB's rate cut and optimism brewing over the July 9 presidential elections.

Front-runner Joko "Jokowi" Widodo announced his pledge to pursue market-friendly policies and drive infrastructure reforms.

"Our view is that in the second half, the environment can change to neutral as US Treasuries go up and eat into the rally in spreads," said another analyst.

China's investment-grade property sector has also tightened as much as 10bp, especially in the 10-year part of the curve, on demand from real-money buyers, hedge funds and retail investors. Indian banks also continued to tighten, with India Exim Bank's 2023s 15bp tighter on Friday.

"Clearly there's a bullish signal across the market and people are strapping on risk any way they can," said the analyst. "Treasuries remain range-bound. Even though spreads look very tight we are seeing nothing but buying. It's unusual for a Friday before payrolls."

