HONG KONG, June 6 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads tightened on
Friday after the European Central Bank cut interest rates to
record lows overnight, whetting investor appetite for the
region's debt.
The Asia ex-Japan IG iTraxx index was quoted at 102bp from
106bp yesterday after the ECB said it will now be charging banks
for parking funds at the central bank overnight to encourage
inflation in the euro zone.
"We believe that the rally could continue for the time being
as the ECB rate cut shows that rates will stay lower for
longer," according to a Singapore-based credit analyst. "We
should watch how US nonfarm payrolls come out tonight but I
don't think there will be anything material. Technicals are very
strong."
A Reuters poll forecasts that the US jobs report increased
by 218,000 positions in May, which is smaller than April's
reading, but would mark the fourth straight month with gains of
over 200,000.
The rally was particularly noticeable in the sovereign
space, according to the analyst.
The Republic of Korea's USD1bn 30-year bonds continued to
rally to 52bp/50bp after it priced at 72.5bp on Tuesday, as a
lack of supply on the longer end from the sovereign spurred
demand.
Meanwhile, Indonesia's sovereign bonds also rose by more
than 1.25 points on a price basis on the long end, owing to a
few factors such as the ECB's rate cut and optimism brewing over
the July 9 presidential elections.
Front-runner Joko "Jokowi" Widodo announced his pledge to
pursue market-friendly policies and drive infrastructure
reforms.
"Our view is that in the second half, the environment can
change to neutral as US Treasuries go up and eat into the rally
in spreads," said another analyst.
China's investment-grade property sector has also tightened
as much as 10bp, especially in the 10-year part of the curve, on
demand from real-money buyers, hedge funds and retail investors.
Indian banks also continued to tighten, with India Exim Bank's
2023s 15bp tighter on Friday.
"Clearly there's a bullish signal across the market and
people are strapping on risk any way they can," said the
analyst. "Treasuries remain range-bound. Even though spreads
look very tight we are seeing nothing but buying. It's unusual
for a Friday before payrolls."
