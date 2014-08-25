SINGAPORE, Aug 25 (IFR) - Secondary trading in Asian investment-grade bonds took on a firm tone as real-money investors bought select names in the market today.

However, trading was still thin due to today's bank holiday in London.

Indonesian sovereigns were marked up by 12.5 to 25 cents on news that Indian court will uphold Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's electoral win. Part of the rally could be caused by short-covering, one trader said.

Indonesian corporate credits across the board also saw real-money support, with cash prices up by around 25 cents. Asian ex-Japan iTraxx index was largely unchanged at mid-101bp.

In the high-yield bonds, sentiment was less positive, with cash prices down about 12.5 cents in general.

China Fishery was marked down by 25cents at 96.75-97.75 after news that the company again extended deadline for consent solicitation to amend its subsidiary Copeina's USD250m 2017 notes. But few paper changed hands, traders noted.

Property names were a tad lower on profit taking by private banks, according to a Hong Kong-based trader.

However, Yingde Gases' bonds, which priced last week, outperformed the market. Cash prices were up 37.5 cents to 101.375/101.625 from reoffer price of 99.337. There was no particular trigger for the rally, the same trader said.

