SINGAPORE, Aug 27 (IFR) - Asian credit markets saw another day of thin trade, with the exception being a strong bid for China Orient Asset Management's newly minted bonds.

China Orient last night priced a USD1bn dual-tranche issue of 5-year and 10-year bonds at spreads of 225bp and 275bp over US Treasuries, respectively. The final yields had tightened from respective initial guidance of 255bp and 300bp.

Despite the sharp compression from guidance, credit analysts still saw the final yields as being attractive relative to outstanding issues from other Chinese asset-management companies.

Investors saw things the same way as they moved in to pick up bonds in the secondary market today, leading to more revisions on the two tranches. The 2019s were quoted some 7bp-8bp tighter, having traded at 217bp earlier in the day. The 2024s were outperforming, tightening some 10bp with trades done at 265bp.

"It may be perceived as a weaker AMC among the Chinese peers, but China Orient is still a PRC name, and it is wholly owned by the Ministry of Finance and will continue to have good support from the government," said a trader.

The initial guidance had caused a 10bp widening in other outstanding AMC bonds, but they rebounded after China Orient priced tighter. For instance, China Huarong's outstanding 2019s had pushed out to 222bp yesterday, but bounced back to 210bp today. The bonds have rallied strongly since July 23, when they were quoted at 225bp.

Trade was not as active in the other bonds priced yesterday. Link REIT's USD500m bonds due 2024 priced at 145bp over UST yesterday and were thought to have been held very tightly by investors.

"This is a solid name with good portfolio and sponsors, so we won't see loose paper in the secondary market," said the trader.

Asian credit spreads benefited from the positive market tone stemming from the good performances of the new issues. The iTraxx IG Asia index narrowed about 3bp to 96bp/98bp, about 4bp tighter on the week.

MANDATE:

China Taiping will kick off a roadshow tomorrow for an offering of USD Reg subordinated perpetuals. The company, with ratings of BBB+ from Standard & Poor's and A- from Fitch, has hired HSBC and Standard Chartered as joint global co-ordinators. The banks will also be joint lead managers and bookrunners with CCB International. Taiping Capital will be co-manager.

Meetings with fixed-income investors will be held in Singapore, Hong Kong and London. An offering, which S&P is expected to rate BBB-, will follow the roadshow, depending on market conditions.

