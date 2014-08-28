SINGAPORE, Aug 28 (IFR) - Spreads on Asian credits tightened slightly today as investor sentiment towards the region's bond market showed signs of improvement.

Asia ex-Japan iTraxx CDS index was about 1bp tighter.

Long-end Indonesian and Philippine sovereign paper rose half a point, nearing year-to-date highs.

"We expect some profit taking at this level," said one Singapore-based trader.

Indonesia 10-year bonds were under some pressure because investors expect a sukuk deal for the sovereign to hit the market soon. The bonds were largely unchanged on the day, underperforming the US Treasury, the trader said.

Among other investment-grade names, Bank of China's 2020 subordinated bonds were 5bp-6bp tighter after widening by similar amount yesterday.

China Orient AMC's newly printed bonds were about 1bp wider for both tranches, after the stellar performance in the first day of trading yesterday.

Link REIT's 10-year bonds, also sold Tuesday night, were 2bp wider at 135bp/133bp over Treasuries, compared to the reoffer spread of 130bp.

Headlines drove the performance of several high-yield bonds today. Property names such as Guangzhou R&F were down slightly on weaker-than-expected earnings. Country Garden's 2023s and 2024s rose half a point on the announcement of a HKD3.18bn rights issue this today. Proceeds will be used to repay its USD375m 2014s.

Pacnet's bonds were down another 1 point today at 108.5, following a Moody's downgrade on Tuesday.

Citic Pacific paper traded up 25 cents across the curve as investors await rating agency upgrade following the completion of the acquisition of its parent's assets.

The market expects the issuer will be rated BBB+, up from the current BB+.

"But there could still be upside as raters may surprise the market with an even better rating," a Singapore-based trader said.

MANDATE

The Hong Kong Government has announced roadshow schedule for a potential 144A/Reg S US dollar sukuk offering. Government representatives will meet investors at home on Monday before heading to Singapore on Tuesday, Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday and move to Dubai, Doha, Abu Dhabi and London on Thursday. HSBC and Standard Chartered have been named joint global co-ordinators, alongside CIMB and National Bank of Abu Dhabi.

Tsinlien Group Company has hired five banks for a potential offering of offshore renminbi, or Dim Sum, bonds in the Reg S format.

DBS Bank, China Citic Bank International, HSBC, ICBC Asia and Wing Lung Bank have been mandated as joint lead managers and bookrunners for a series of meetings with fixed-income investors. The meetings will be held in Hong Kong and Singapore beginning tomorrow.