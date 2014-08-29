SINGAPORE, Aug 29 (IFR) - A sharp upgrade in the Citic Group stable of companies drove a rally across its universe of bonds.

Moody's announced last evening that it had upgraded Citic Group to A3 from Baa2, while Citic, also known as Citic Pacific, saw its Ba2 rating go up 5 notches to A3.

The Citic Pacific upgrade was way better than the BBB+ the markets had expected yesterday.

As a result, there was a strong rally in the bonds, which rose 2 points today across the yield curve. This was on top of a 25-cent gain yesterday.

The rally was also partly due to a buy call from various credit analysts, who argued that there was still upside value in the Citic Pacific bonds.

Moody's had said that the upgrade was due mainly to the support from the Chinese Government for Citic Group to manage a large volume of state-owned assets, including a few large financial institutions systemically important to the country's financial system.

Citic's outperformance shone in an otherwise lethargic secondary market, which is closing out the month and preparing for an onslaught of fresh supplies from next week.

"The markets are broadly unchanged across the board," said a Singapore-based trader. "Property bonds are flat, although you see spots of strengths in some bonds. Other corporate bonds are holding up well, despite a flat to slightly soft tone in the markets."

Anton Oilfield saw its 2018s fall about 1-2 points on the back of weaker financial results announced earlier this week.

Meanwhile, newly priced bonds were quoted at a tight range. China Orient's 2019s were seen at 229bp/224bp over US Treasuries and the 2024s were at 267bp/262bp.

Link REIT 2024s were hovering at 136bp/133bp, about 1bp wider from yesterday.

Asian credit spreads were also flat. The iTraxx Asia IG index was quoted at 96bp/98bp, broadly unchanged from yesterday.

