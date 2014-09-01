SINGAPORE, Sept 1 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads largely were unchanged today amid muted trading ahead of the US Labor Day holiday.

The lackluster start to the month follows a decent performance for secondary bond prices in August as US Treasuries rallied and few new deals priced. Dealers are now adjusting positions for a heavy flow of deals in September.

The JP Morgan Asia Credit Index returned 1.1% last month, helped by the strong performance of Indonesian and Philippine sovereigns, while the JACI High Yield index returned 0.82%.

Traders are watching for results of the European Central Bank meeting on Thursday and the US Non-Farm Payroll release on Friday for signs of the market's direction this month.

"Those are events that could move the Treasuries," one Singapore-based trader said.

In the high yield sector, Modern Land China took the spotlight after news that the CEO and CFO of Chinese developer resigned.

The news, combined with Modern Land's delay in announcing interim results last week, has caused some unease among investors.

The bonds, tightly held by private banks, were quoted at least 3 points lower at 84-94 this afternoon with few bonds exchanging hands.

"There is no market for the [Modern Land] paper as there is no buyers," said one Hong Kong-based trader.

The company issued USD125m in 5-year non-call 4 bonds in late July at a yield of 12.75%.

Meanwhile, Indonesian developer Jababeka's 11.75% 2017s were indicated up by 1.5 points on the back of an exchange offer announced this morning.

Jababeka has proposed an offer to exchange its USD175m 11.75% bonds due in 2017 for 144A/Reg S US dollar bonds due in 2019.

The borrower also plans to sell new 2019s in addition to the exchange offer, both of which will eventually form a single series of bonds.

The notes, pricing of which is expected to take place on September 17, will pay an interest of at least 7.5%.

Anton Oilfield bonds rose half a point to 103.75/104.75 today. The bonds had taken a hit after the oil services provider reported weak interim results.

Operating profit dropped 27.8% year-over-year and cash-on-hand fell 40% because of an increase in capital expenditure.

"[The markup] could be because the recent sell-off was a bit overdone on this credit," a Singapore-based trader said.

MANDATES:

Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power has named Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan and RBS for an offering of international bonds.

The bonds are likely to be issued in US dollars due to strong levels previous Korean issuers achieved, according to a company official, who says that the deal could come after September. The tenor had yet to be decided, said the official.

Hana Bank has appointed Barclays, Commerzbank, JP Morgan, Societe Generale, Standard Chartered and UBS as arrangers for a US dollar-denominated bond offering.

The offering will involve either senior unsecured bonds or Basel lll denominated subordinated bonds.

The size and tenor have yet to be determined, as well as whether the offering will be sold in either 144A or Reg S format.

Lianting.tu@thomsonreuters.com