SINGAPORE, Sept 9 (IFR) - The mid-Autumn festival holiday in
Hong Kong calmed Asian credit markets today.
Traders said they only saw two small trades for the day, and
with no other quotes from brokers, the two trades shifted the
market about 1bp wider. Cash bonds were unchanged across the
board.
"It is so super-quiet that there is nothing to report in the
IG space," said a Singapore-based trader. "I would say nominally
the IG credits are about 1bp wider, in line with the credit
spreads."
The iTraxx Asia IG index pushed out about 1bp earlier in the
day but was narrowing in late afternoon sessions.
In the high-yield sector, some retail enquiries were heard
in limited two-way flow that was skewed to more selling
interest.
"There is a bit of profit-taking over the last two days,"
said a high-yield credit trader. "I think investors are
beginning to position themselves ahead of the expected supplies
of AT1 paper from the Chinese banks. There is no major movement
yet, just some people clearing room for the upcoming bank
paper."
The credit markets will be watching demand for the two
Indonesian names, which had announced roadshows this week. While
traders think that Pelindo will sell as a quasi-sovereign name,
private company Mitra Pinasthika Mustika may face a bigger
challenge.
"Demand for dealership companies is not strong but given the
market appetite is still healthy for Indonesian names, Mitra may
just cross the line if it sells the bonds cheaply," said the HY
trader.
kityin.boey@thomsonreuters.com