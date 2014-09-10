HONG KONG, Sept 10 (IFR) - Asian credit markets were only slightly weaker today following drops in US and European stocks overnight.

European CDS benchmarks pushed wider overnight, while US Treasuries were under pressure from upcoming auctions. Asian sovereign credits - mostly from Indonesia and the Philippines - were a tad wider on light profit taking, but they did not fall dramatically.

Indonesia's 2044s widened to yield 5.308%/5.283% today from 5.272% yesterday, while the 2024s weakened to yield 4.148%/4.102% from 4.104% yesterday. Pertamina's 2044s were yielding 6.064%/6.019% from 6.02%.

The Philippines's 2034s were yielding 4.307%/4.291% today, up from 4.253% mid-price yesterday.

Korea's sovereign bonds were off by 1 point. The 4.125% June 2044s were quoted at 3.621%/3.557%, marginally changed from 3.606% at the close yesterday.

Chinese investment grade bonds were steady. Asset management corporation bonds were supported even as China Great Wall AMC was in the market with a SBLC-backed issue indicated to yield in the area of 190bp over 3-year US Treasuries.

Chinese high yield bonds softened slightly, though some retail buying persisted.

Country Garden's 7.25% 2021s were almost unchanged today to yield 7.442%/7.339% from 7.385% yesterday. Wanda Properties' 2018s were firmer at 4.420%/4.326% from 4.464%.

Meanwhile, Powerlong's 3-year CNH offer indicated at a yield of 11% already received CNH6bn of orders.

nethelie.wong@thomsonreuters.com