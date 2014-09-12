HONG KONG, Sep 12 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads widened to a one-week low as a rise in US Treasury yields and concerns that the Federal Reserve would raise rates put pressure on secondary levels.

The Asia ex-Japan IG iTraxx index was cited at 90.5bp on Friday afternoon after reaching 88.5bp last week. The index touched 87.7bp on Monday, marking the tightest level recorded by the index in the past year.

"There's been speculation that the Fed could drop language saying that they would be keeping rates lower for longer, and that's been mixed with a combination of a rise in Bund yields," according to a Singapore-based trader. "We're watching for a potential change of forward guidance in the upcoming meeting next week."

Still, investors that have been flush with cash took the cue and bought on dips. Chinese onshore buyers snapped up Haitong International Securities' USD600m 2019s that priced on September 3. Those new notes, which were priced to yield 255bp over US Treasuries, were cited at the mid-232bp area on Friday afternoon.

Bonds from China Orient and Cinda Asset Management were also cited 3bp-4bp tighter.

"The backup in USTs have prompted investors to come out from the sidelines," according to a Hong Kong-based credit analyst. "Insurers were also pretty active. They've been struggling to meet their return targets because bond prices were high."

New issues have also been well supported despite the recent weakness in Treasuries.

UOB's USD500m 5.5-year senior unsecured notes, which priced to yield 75bp over US Treasuries overnight, were spotted 1bp tighter in secondary markets.

ICICI Bank's USD500m 5.5-year offering managed to price at a 3.5 percent coupon, the lowest seen on an Indian offering. The notes, which priced to yield 180bp over US Treasuries, opened as tight as 175bp, but have crept back near the reoffer spread.

VNET's 2017s settled around 83 after being hit by allegations from Trinity Research Group, which claimed in a report published Wednesday that the Vietnamese company was committing accounting and securities fraud through a Ponzi scheme.

Next week's new issue pipeline is looking robust despite the Fed meeting, with deals from Indonesia, China and South Korea worth close to USD10bn on the sidelines, according to a Hong Kong-based banker.

Another banker said that even if there is some tightening language from Fed chair Janet Yellen, the campaign for higher rates is expected to be much less aggressive.

"If 10-year Treasury yields go to 3 percent that would not be constructive to Asian bonds, but we're still at the 2.55 percent mark," he said.

frances.yoon@thomsonreuters.com (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)