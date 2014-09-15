SINGAPORE, Sep 15 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads widened as sentiments turned more bearish after China released weaker-than-expected economic data.

China's industrial output rose 6.9% year on year in August, stunning markets that had been expecting growth of around 8.8%. This was a sharp drop from the 9.0% growth registered in July, and is the weakest rise since December 2008.

The poor set of data came on the back of a selloff in US Treasuries last Friday and a fall in US stocks. The weak sentiment spilled into Asian stock markets, with the exception of Japan and China.

Australian equities fell more than 1%, while the Hang Seng Index dropped 0.7%. However, the Nikkei closed 0.2% higher and China stocks finished up 0.7%.

In the high-yield segment, Mitra Pinasthika outperformed the market with its debut US dollar bond, which priced to yield 6.75% last Friday. Flippers pushed the 2019 bond down to 99.25 this morning when it was free to trade, below reoffer at par.

However, retail accounts, which were allocated only a small portion on Friday, came into the secondary market in search of the bond, causing it to rally to 100.25/100.50 late afternoon.

It seemed to be the only bright spot in today's credit markets. The iTraxx Asia IG index widened nearly 3bp to 93bp/95bp or about 5bp on the week.

In cash bonds, Asia investment-grade credits pushed out 5bp, but the move could have been exaggerated as trade volumes were very thin in the region.

"I haven't seen any big trades today, but dealers are cutting back their long positions because of the moves in US Treasuries," said a Singapore-based trader.

Credit analysts said the general market was holding up, especially in view of the rate environment, revived Russian tension and heavy bond issuance pipeline.

"Issuance will be a function of how strong the markets will be over the next few days," said an analyst. "I don't think we will see as many new issues this week as we had expected last week."

Among new bonds, UOB's 2019s were quoted at 76bp/73bp, flat to the reoffer spread of 75bp, while Great Wall 2017s were at 208bp/205bp.

