HONG KONG, Sept 16 (IFR) - Asian credit markets were rangebound today in thin trading as Hong Kong was closed in the morning because of a typhoon. The soft tone in credits was in line with weakness in the stocks with Hang Seng Index losing around 221 points, almost 1% drop in the half-day session.

Softer-than-expected Chinese data released a few days earlier continued to weigh on both the credit and stock markets, while the upcoming FOMC meeting also pushed the traders to the side line. However, there were not many price actions.

Despite the mixed rating news of upgrades and downgrades in the Chinese property sector, many high- yield bonds in that sector were under pressure, but some rebounded a bit.

Fitch's decision announced today to upgrade the long-term foreign-currency issuer default and senior unsecured ratings of Cifi Holdings (Group) to BB- from B+ helped the company's 8.875% 2019s firm to 8.585%/8.399% from 8.736% and its 12.25% 2018s to 8.497%/8.197% from 8.994%.

However, Guangzhou R&F Properties' suffered from S&P's decision to downgrade the company to BB-.

R&F's 8.5% 2019s yield climbed to 10.958%/10.678%, while Hopson Development's 9.875% 2018s were quoted at 12.44%/12.205% and Evergrande's 8.75% 2018s were quoted at 10.461%/10.331% in the secondary market.

What these bonds have in common is that they all trade well below par, meaning special attention should be paid to the companies' performances, according to traders.

Country Garden's 7.25% 2021s were slightly unchanged today to yield 7.576%/7.472% from 7.638% yesterday. Wanda Properties' 2018s were firmer at 4.410%/4.333% from 4.441%.

Indonesia's 2044s were mostly unchanged on the day to yield 5.43%/5.4% from 5.458% yesterday, while its 2024s weakened a tad to yield 4.286%/4.247% from 4.31% yesterday. Pertamina's 2044s held on to yield 6.215%/6.16% from 6.208%.

The Philippines's 2034s were yielding 4.425%/4.400% today from 4.445% mid-price yesterday.

nethelie.wong@thomsonreuters.com