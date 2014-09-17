SINGAPORE, Sept 17 (IFR) - Trading activities were quiet today as investors and traders stayed on the sidelines ahead of the FOMC meeting tonight.

Traders are generally expecting no change in the language during the meeting. During Asian hours, 10-year US Treasuries grinded 0.125bp lower.

Asia ex-Japan IG iTraxx was 2bp tighter today at 93bp-94bp on news that China is injecting CNY500bn (USD81bn) into its five major banks to counter a worse-than-expected slowdown.

China CDS tightened 3bp, compared to a 1.5bp narrowing for Korea and Malaysia.

The liquidity injection also had a positive effect on China's high-yield bonds, most of which were 25 cents higher on fast-money buying, but volume, nevertheless, was thin.

Some private banks took profit on Hidili Industry Development after it announced a tender offer for its USD400m 8.625% 2015s at 68 cents on the dollar. The notes jumped to 68/70 level from 60/62 before the announcement.

"I think most of the investors will tender because the company is highly likely to collapse due to a weak coal price," said one trader.

Rating agencies are expected to call it a distressed exchange instead of selective default.

Traders are also watching Scotland's vote on independence tomorrow. The result expected to be released Friday morning, Asia time. The current polls still show Scotland will narrowly reject independence at the referendum.

Sovereign bonds were a tad weaker with Indonesia 2044s dropping 25 cents.

Freshly printed Korea Western Power bonds were flat at 93bp/91bp, close to the reoffer yield of 92.5bp. ICBC Singapore's newly issued CNH saw some buying as a few investors tried to switch out of ICBC Singapore's due November 2016, which traded tighter than the latest two-year tranche.

MANDATE:

Hana Bank intends to issue Basel III-compliant subordinated bonds and will meet investors for that purpose next week.

The South Korean lender will be meeting investors in Asia, Europe and the US commencing on September 22 for the 144A/Reg S US dollar bond offering.

Hana had appointed Barclays, Commerzbank, JP Morgan, Societe Generale, Standard Chartered and UBS as arrangers earlier this month.

Moody's is expected to rate the bonds Baa2, while S&P is likely to see them as BBB. The two agencies rate Hana A1 and A, respectively, while Fitch sees it as an A- credit.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) has mandated Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan as joint lead managers for a US dollar 144A/Reg bond offering.

