SINGAPORE, Sept 18 (IFR) - Sentiment picked up today after the FOMC meeting overnight reassured some investors that rates would remain low for a while.

High-grade paper was generally 2bp tighter with two-way flow, traders said.

"Investors were expecting some sell-off in Treasuries after the Fed meeting, but it didn't happen. That's why we are seeing some investors adjusting their portfolio today," a Hong Kong-based trader said.

Sovereign bonds outperformed today. Indonesian long-end paper was up 75 cents and Philippine long-end rose about 1 point.

Yields on FWD Limited's 10-year deal, priced last night, tightened 5bp in today's trading.

"We are seeing some short covering in the sovereign segment," the trader said.

There was decent buying interest in perpetual bonds today from private banks and hedge funds. China Taiping's recently printed bonds rose 75bp cents.

The market is still keeping an eye out for tomorrow's Scottish independence referendum, although Asian investors are feeling a bit isolated from the event.

"It is still a European event after all," a Singapore-based trader said. "Asian investors may get a shock if the result is a 'Yes', but they are likely to quickly move on."

In the high-yield segment, prices were largely unchanged or 25 cents higher, but with thin volumes.

"Investors are expecting more new issues to come, so some choose to make room for that," a Hong Kong-based trader said.

There was some trading on Berau Coal. Its 2015s edged down to 96.5/99.25 while its 2017s were at 88/89.

