SINGAPORE, Sept 24 (IFR) - There were mixed signals in the credit market today, with a weak start giving way to a neutral finish.

The iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment-grade index was 2bp wider this morning, but ended the day flat. The rise in US Treasury prices overnight did not translate into a boost for corporate bonds today, as these were little changed.

The Indonesian 10-year weakened in the morning with investors positioning themselves for the Pelindo trade, but recovered to be 0.125 lower in late afternoon. Asian sovereign names were unchanged to an eight lower on thin volumes.

Air strikes on Syria had little to no impact on trading in Asian hours, with the focus inclined to be more on upcoming corporate supply.

"There is some risk reduction ahead of new issues," said a trader.

With four G3 offerings in the market, investors are keeping their powder dry ahead of new supply, with a burst of activity expected before China's Golden Week, if markets remain stable.

Daniel.stanton@thomsonreuters.com