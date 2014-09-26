HONG KONG, Sep 26 (IFR) - Asian investors were surprisingly active on Friday, scooping up new issues ahead of China's Golden Week holiday.

China's Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation's debut USD500m 5-year offering tightened significantly in secondary trading.

A Singapore-based trader said he last sold the bonds at 246bp as active Asian investors bought the notes because they are in short supply and because the issuer is strategically important to the country's technology sector.

Chinese property prices were marginally lower due to looming risk-off sentiment that had set the tone in financial markets globally since the beginning of the week.

Prices of Yuzhou Properties' 8.625% 2019s and Kaisa's 8.875% 2018s were about a quarter-point lower. Country Garden's 7.5% 2023 remained unchanged.

Yet, another Singapore-based trader said he was still seeing activity from Asian investors in the Chinese property space even as the country was heading into next week's holidays.

Woori Bank's Basel III-compliant Tier 2 April 2024s tightened around 200bp on the bid after Standard & Poor's upgraded the Korean lender's program ratings to BBB- from BB+ on its subordinated bonds.

Hana Bank, which also launched USD300m Basel III T2s yesterday, saw an extreme tightening to 180bp after pricing, thanks to aggressive bids from Korean insurers. Those bonds were priced to yield 195bp over US Treasuries.

Indonesia sovereign bonds were also a tad weaker after the country's parliament approved a measure today that ended direct elections for governors and mayors.

The move has been viewed as a setback for its democratic elections. The country's 2044s traded half a point lower.

