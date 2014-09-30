SINGAPORE, Sept 30 (IFR) - Asian high-yield credits remained weak today, declining a quarter to half of a point. Sentiment in the credit market stayed soft against a backdrop of last week's outflow from bond funds and widespread street protests in Hong Kong.

"The tone is still not that great and the selloff is continuing to be seen in high-yield paper," said a Singapore-based trader.

Indonesian high-yield corporate bonds remained under pressure as investors fretted about political risks, heightened on a recent parliamentary vote to end direct elections of local politicians. The move is highly unpopular with the populace which views it as a pullback of democracy in the nation.

The cost of insuring against sovereign default in Indonesia fell again, dropping 1bp, although it was not as severe as yesterday's 11bp slide. The Republic of Indonesia's cash bond due 2044 was quoted at 115.00/116.25, some 4 points down from a week ago.

Berau Coal's outstanding due 2015s were hit more badly, collapsing 10 points from a week ago to 76.00/78.50 today.

Pressure on the Chinese high-yield bonds eased today ahead of the Golden Week holidays beginning tomorrow. Cogard's bond due 2021 was seen at 98.50 today, a point down on the week.

Indian credits were the least affected among high-yield credits, thanks to expectations that rating agencies would put the sovereign on either positive or stable outlook.

S&P's move to downgrade some Asia bank hybrid capital instruments up to one notch is also expected to weigh on Asian bank capital paper in the secondary market.

S&P, which downgraded a number of European bank capital bonds recently, also affirmed ratings on 60 of the 121 hybrid capital notes in Asia.

Among the Additional Tier 1 issues from Asian borrowers, China Citic Bank's paper has fallen about a point from last week.

