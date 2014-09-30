SINGAPORE, Sept 30 (IFR) - Asian high-yield credits remained
weak today, declining a quarter to half of a point. Sentiment in
the credit market stayed soft against a backdrop of last week's
outflow from bond funds and widespread street protests in Hong
Kong.
"The tone is still not that great and the selloff is
continuing to be seen in high-yield paper," said a
Singapore-based trader.
Indonesian high-yield corporate bonds remained under
pressure as investors fretted about political risks, heightened
on a recent parliamentary vote to end direct elections of local
politicians. The move is highly unpopular with the populace
which views it as a pullback of democracy in the nation.
The cost of insuring against sovereign default in Indonesia
fell again, dropping 1bp, although it was not as severe as
yesterday's 11bp slide. The Republic of Indonesia's cash bond
due 2044 was quoted at 115.00/116.25, some 4 points down from a
week ago.
Berau Coal's outstanding due 2015s were hit more badly,
collapsing 10 points from a week ago to 76.00/78.50 today.
Pressure on the Chinese high-yield bonds eased today ahead
of the Golden Week holidays beginning tomorrow. Cogard's bond
due 2021 was seen at 98.50 today, a point down on the week.
Indian credits were the least affected among high-yield
credits, thanks to expectations that rating agencies would put
the sovereign on either positive or stable outlook.
S&P's move to downgrade some Asia bank hybrid capital
instruments up to one notch is also expected to weigh on Asian
bank capital paper in the secondary market.
S&P, which downgraded a number of European bank capital
bonds recently, also affirmed ratings on 60 of the 121 hybrid
capital notes in Asia.
Among the Additional Tier 1 issues from Asian borrowers,
China Citic Bank's paper has fallen about a point from last
week.
