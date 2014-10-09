SINGAPORE, Oct 9 (IFR) - Asian financial markets bounced back from yesterday's weak sentiment after dovish FOMC minutes buoyed US markets overnight.

Equities in Asia rebounded with the Hang Seng Index rising more than 1% and Chinese shares up 0.28%. Stocks in South Korea and Japan were the laggards, falling 0.6% and 0.75%, respectively.

Asian credit spreads tightened when London opened with the main index tightening 4bp and the Crossover index narrowing 18bp.

Although the CDS market was firmer than yesterday, it was still generally very quiet. The iTraxx Asia IG index was about 1bp tighter at 113bp/115bp.

Liquidity in the Asian secondary markets remained thin, said traders.

"Dealers are not holding much assets on their books and it could be indicative of spreads being toppish, especially since bonds have been rallying for the last three to four years," said one IG bond trader.

"People are sitting tight and not wanting to take huge risks right now. So, there is not much volume or large lots in the secondary markets and the real-money accounts have to turn to the primary market to get what they want."

The primary market saw two new deals launch today - from Agricultural Bank of China and Greenland Holdings.

As for new issues, Korea Exchange Bank's recently priced Tier 2 bonds were faring well at 180bp/178bp over US Treasuries, still inside its reoffer spread of 185bp.

However, Korea Water Resources, which priced a small USD300m 3.5-year bond yesterday, saw its paper going under at a quote of 43bp/42bp over 5-year Treasuries. The bond was priced at 107.5bp over 3-year Treasuries or 39bp over 5-year Treasuries.

High-yield bonds were flat, but Chinese property bonds saw some bidding interest. The Cogard credit curve was lifted with the 2021s quoted at 98.275/98.875.

