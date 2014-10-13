SINGAPORE, Oct 13 (IFR) - Agile Property Holdings stayed in the spotlight today in an otherwise muted trading with Tokyo and New York closed for holidays.

The Guangzhou-based developer had a two-hour management call with investors this morning for an update on founder and chairman Chen Zhuo Lin, as well as its refinancing plan.

Agile said Chen had been detained "at a designated residence", but that the company was not being investigated at time, according to two analysts who were on the call.

The developer also said the founding family, which controlled 63% of Agile, would commit around USD200m in funds to the company, either in the form of a rights issue or something else.

Agile cancelled a HKD2.79bn (USD359m) rights issue last Friday, the analysts said.

Proceeds from the cancelled rights issue were intended to take out a USD475m bridge loan due in December. The USD200m family funds will be part-used to repay the bridge loan.

Investors generally took positive cues from the management call and Agile cash bonds rose 2 to 3 points today across the curve, reversing a 15-20 slump last week.

"We think the call is credit positive because at least it shows the company is willing to talk. Also, it provided some clarity, compared to how the situation was on Friday," said one of the analysts.

Other high-yield paper was trading sideways with the tone improving in the afternoon. Most of the cash credits were flat to slighter higher than Friday.

In the investment-grade segment, spreads were 2bp-5bp wider, partly due to a tightening in Treasury yields on Friday. The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx index was 3bp wider at 120bp/122bp.

Traders saw light flow today, mainly attributable to retail accounts.

China's better-than-expected September trade data released this morning had a minimal impact on the market, traders said. China CDS was 3bp wider, in line with the broad market.

Market participants, however, will be closely watching Bank of China's USD6.5bn Basel III-compliant Additional Tier 1 securities that are likely to price in the middle of this week.

"The BOC deal will definitely suck lots of liquidity out of the market," a Singapore-based trader said. "It all depends on the pricing. If priced right, the deal would be ultimately good for the market, but, if priced too tight, it would be negative and increase volatility."

Lianting.tu@thomsonreuters.com