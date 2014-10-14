SINGAPORE, Oct 14 (IFR) - Agile Property continued to define secondary trading in Asia, as bondholders and investors await a resolution to the uncertainty surrounding the Chinese property developer.

Chinese authorities have placed Agile's chairman under detention and market participants will want to see some kind of resolution, as well as clarity on how the company will refinance a large loan with a pending maturity, before they make their move.

Despite this, Agile's bonds actually strengthened a couple of points in secondary today. The April 2017s were at 90/92 and the March 2017s at 88/90.

In general, high-yield bonds were softer. "There is some buying on the dips from private bank guys, but these are small ticket sizes," said one trader.

The Nikkei 225 benchmark index closed down 2.4 percent and the Hang Seng down 0.4 percent. Hong Kong's pro-democracy protesters have thinned since last week, though there is still no resolution in sight and, at time of writing, police were forming a barrier around Cheung Kong Centre.

The Singapore index was down 0.2 percent, after the MAS released a slightly downbeat monetary policy statement. It sees core inflation at 2-3 percent and headline inflation at 0.5-1.5 percent for 2015.

In Asia, the Bank of Korea will announce tomorrow if it will change its policy rate, but most market watchers are expecting it to hold at 2.25 percent.