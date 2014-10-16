SINGAPORE, Oct 16 (IFR) - Asian Credit market followed the
volatility in the US market overnight to suffer a mini selloff
today with some credits widening almost 10bp.
"It's broad-based selling today. Real money is looking to
trim risk at the long-end, while hedge funds are also selling
selectively," said a Singapore-based credit salesperson.
The extreme move in US Treasuries overnight prompted retail
investors to sell into the rates rally. Indonesian and
Philippine sovereign cash bonds rose 0.5 to 1 point on the back
of the rates compression. Traders saw active two-way trade in
the segment with more real money on the buy side.
In the corporate IG segment, low-beta names saw a widening
of around 5bp, while high-beta bonds saw spreads expand
5bp-10bp.
"Banks are also better sellers today with chunky sizes," the
same salesman said.
"No one wants to add risk right now," a Singapore-based
trader said. "Indian credits, such as banks and oil names, were
particularly hard hit for no reason."
Asia ex-Japan iTraxx index held up better than cash bonds at
126bp in the afternoon, down from 128bp in the morning.
Among the few gainers, Bank of China's jumbo USD6.5bn AT1,
priced last night, traded well above par, at around 100.5 in the
afternoon.
The closely watched issue dipped below par to as low as 99
in the morning as some hedge funds that had shorted the paper
were aiming to drive down the price. However, strong
private-bank buying reversed the trend.
Many private banks, which either did not get enough
allocations or did not bother to put in bids due to a small
order sizes, were loading up on the shares in the secondary
market. The deal was limited to 200 accounts in the primary
market, but there is no limit in the secondary market.
"The BOC trading showcased the power of Asian PBs. They can
singlehandedly turn around the trade and move up the cash price
1 point," the salesperson said.
Agile Property Holdings also jumped 2.0-2.5 points on the
news about the new rights issue, but bonds finished the day up
1.0-1.5 points as some investors rushed to take profit.
High-yield bonds were generally down 0.25-0.5 points.
Lianting.tu@thomsonreuters.com