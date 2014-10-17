HONG KONG, Oct 17 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads recovered some of their recent losses after better-than-expected U.S. data overnight was able to convince investors that there were some economic bright spots.

The Asian iTraxx index tightened as much as 6bp from Thursday after Wall Street jitters calmed overnight thanks to data showing a sharp jump in U.S. industrial production last month. American unemployment claims also fell to a 14-year low.

IG financials traded 1bp-4bp tighter, while Indonesian and Philippines sovereign debts also traded marginally higher.

Despite the global turmoil, Bank of China's $6.5 billion AT1s were able to stand their ground.

Prices rose to 100.50-100.60 after trading around par overnight. Those notes rose as high as 100.75 in mid-day trade.

Agile Properties' March 2017s, which were cited around 88/90 on Monday, had recovered to 91.5/93 by Friday afternoon, as shareholders became more confident that the second rights issue would help clear a short-term liquidity squeeze.

The April 2017s traded slightly lower during that same period to 89/90.

Yet a trader based in Singapore said confidence had yet to be restored in high-yield bond markets.

"We need to see some stability in the U.S. high-yield space for high beta to come back," said a high-yield trader based in Singapore. "Higher-rated credits are doing better."

This week's global trading session was tumultuous, as U.S. Treasury yields swung around widely and the euro hit multi-month lows, with investors growing more concerned that European economic growth had hit a snag.

Asia had its own set of problems after the detention of Agile Properties' chairman shook already fragile confidence in Chinese property.

The volatility kept the primary pipeline thin as bankers waited for the markets to find their feet again.

Investors are still wary of the global rout in financial markets, and continued to sell out of Asia.

China shares marked their biggest weekly loss in four months, reflecting sentiment that the economy was continuing to cool but not as fast as previously expected.

The Nikkei 225 ended today's session down 1.4% and the Kospi dropped 0.95%, as data showed that foreigners were net sellers of cash stock in those markets for the past two weeks.

Taiwan's stock index also fell 1.4%, but the Hang Seng index was seen 0.5% higher at the time of writing.

MANDATES

Citic Securities Company has mandated Bank of China (Hong Kong), Citigroup, Citic Securities International, HSBC and Standard Chartered bank for joint global co-ordinator roles on an offering of US dollar Reg S bonds.

Those banks will also act as joint bookrunners with ABC International, Credit Agricole, JP Morgan and UBS.

Fixed-income investor meetings will start on October 20 in Singapore and Hong Kong.

The notes, which are expected to score ratings of BBB+ from Standard & Poor's and Baa1 from Moody's, will be issued off the company's $3bn MTN programme.

The Export-Import Bank of India will meet fixed-income investors soon. The Deutsche Bank-arranged meetings are to provide routine non-deal updates to investors.

Exim India was in the US dollar bond market in March, when it printed a $500m 5.5-year bond. The offering was priced at 99.579 to yield 3.961% or 220bp over US Treasuries, the lowest coupon to date for the bank.

Agricultural Bank of China is likely to become the first PRC lender to offer preferred shares in the country's domestic market, following a solid response to Bank of China's landmark $6.5bn Basel III-compliant Additional Tier 1 capital issue.

According to two bankers familiar with the situation, ABC's preliminary plan is to send subscription notices to investors on October 23 and build books on October 28, for its CNY40bn ($6.53bn) onshore offering.

The lender received approval from the China Securities Regulatory Commission last month for a total issuance quota of CNY80bn.

Citic Securities is the lead manager and joint bookrunner on ABC's offering, alongside CICC, China Galaxy Securities, Credit Suisse Founder Securities, Guotai Junan Securities, Goldman Sachs Gao Hua, Haitong Securities and Southwest Securities.

Hanjin International Corp, the US-based subsidiary of Korean Air, will be meeting investors for a US dollar-denominated Reg S bond that will be backed by the Export-Import Bank of Korea.

BNP and HSBC have been mandated to arrange fixed-income meetings starting next Monday. Hanjin International does not have credit ratings, but Kexim is rated on par with the sovereign at Aa3 by Moody's, A+ by Standard & Poor's and AA- by Fitch.

(frances.yoon@thomsonreuters.com)