SINGAPORE, Oct 20 (IFR) - The Asian credit market is trading firmer today, having drawn inspiration from the rally in equities in the US and Europe on Friday. However, the market still lacks conviction as evident in the low liquidity, traders say.

Spreads on investment-grade credits generally tightened about 5bp. Sovereigns like the Philippines and Indonesia fared better with a 7bp lowering in spreads.

"There is some decent volume for Indonesian sovereign paper on the back of Jokowi Inauguration today," said one sovereign bond trader.

Indian oil giant ONGC's bonds tightened about 15bp from Friday's close, outperforming the market on news at the weekend that Modi had ended government-controlled diesel subsidies and had raised natural gas prices.

The 10-year tranches for China oil-and-gas credits also traded well on real money buying and fast money short covering.

"Still, liquidity is not back yet because the market hasn't settled. There is no strong conviction in the market," said a Hong Kong-based trader.

A Singapore-based trader agreed, saying "the market is wary about Treasury volatility. Unless volatility in Treasury yields subsides, we won't see retracing in the recent widening".

New bond supply is another factor that keeps investors from buying in the secondary.

The upcoming new deals include IDBI, Hebei Iron & Steel, Citic Securities, China Travel Services, Hanjin International Corporation, SK E&S, Chiba Bank and Dai-ichi Life.

In the high-yield sector, cash bonds also bounced back from last week's lows, rising between 0.5 and 1.5 points.

Kaisa Group's bonds rebounded 2bp-4bp from Friday on a company filing saying that recent rumour on the alleged detention of the developer's chairman was "completely unfounded and untrue".

Traders will also be closely watching China's fourth plenum, which takes place this week.

"We will focus on developments on anticorruption investigation, as well as plans on reforms and GDP growth," said a Hong Kong-based trader.

