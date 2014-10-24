HONG KONG, Oct 24 (IFR) - An improvement in buying appetite
drove Asian credit spreads incrementally tighter as investors
scooped up higher-rated credits.
But sentiment still remains fragile as market participants
come to terms today with the first case of Ebola confirmed in
New York City.
Asia's trading hours started off on an uncertain note after
the Ebola report prompted yields on the 10-year US Treasury to
jump 4bp overnight, traders said. US stock futures dropped as
much as 0.7% from their two-week highs, ignoring solid US
economic data.
"We should have opened tighter because we did see a strong
performance overnight," said a Singapore-based trader.
Still, investors hungry for credits began focusing their
attention on safer Single and Double A bonds. Export-Import Bank
of Korea and Korea Development Bank's 10-year notes tightened
3bp, while China's State Grid also saw its spreads narrow by the
same amount.
Investment grade was better bid than high-yield credits, but
the one exception was the new Tata Motors' USD750m dual-tranche
offering that priced overnight. The 5.5-year bonds were spotted
at 101, while the 10-year tenor was trading around 100.75.
The Asia iTraxx index remained unchanged from yesterday at
116bp/117bp. China and South Korea's CDS remained unchanged at
85bp and 56bp, respectively.
Traders say the credit outlook is optimistic now that US
Treasury yields have settled in a new range of 2.2%-2.4%, which
is positive for bond markets.
"The buying isn't overwhelming as investors are waiting for
new issues," said a Singapore-based trader. "But sentiment has
improved. The ECB is now planning to purchase corporate bonds,
and we're also expecting the language in next week's Fed meeting
have little surprises."
frances.yoon@thomsonreuters.com