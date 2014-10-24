HONG KONG, Oct 24 (IFR) - An improvement in buying appetite drove Asian credit spreads incrementally tighter as investors scooped up higher-rated credits.

But sentiment still remains fragile as market participants come to terms today with the first case of Ebola confirmed in New York City.

Asia's trading hours started off on an uncertain note after the Ebola report prompted yields on the 10-year US Treasury to jump 4bp overnight, traders said. US stock futures dropped as much as 0.7% from their two-week highs, ignoring solid US economic data.

"We should have opened tighter because we did see a strong performance overnight," said a Singapore-based trader.

Still, investors hungry for credits began focusing their attention on safer Single and Double A bonds. Export-Import Bank of Korea and Korea Development Bank's 10-year notes tightened 3bp, while China's State Grid also saw its spreads narrow by the same amount.

Investment grade was better bid than high-yield credits, but the one exception was the new Tata Motors' USD750m dual-tranche offering that priced overnight. The 5.5-year bonds were spotted at 101, while the 10-year tenor was trading around 100.75.

The Asia iTraxx index remained unchanged from yesterday at 116bp/117bp. China and South Korea's CDS remained unchanged at 85bp and 56bp, respectively.

Traders say the credit outlook is optimistic now that US Treasury yields have settled in a new range of 2.2%-2.4%, which is positive for bond markets.

"The buying isn't overwhelming as investors are waiting for new issues," said a Singapore-based trader. "But sentiment has improved. The ECB is now planning to purchase corporate bonds, and we're also expecting the language in next week's Fed meeting have little surprises."

