SINGAPORE, Nov 10 (IFR) - Trading was quiet on Monday as the
market continued to focus on primary issuances.
Cofco Land opened books this morning for a debut 5-year US
dollar Reg S offering while a few companies, including railway
builder Beijing Infrastructure, Indonesian developer Duta
Anggada and Korean energy services provider SK E&S are meeting
investors for potential offerings.
The cost of protection on high-grade paper was 1bp wider to
107bp/108bp.
"Investors are busy with primary but we expect a decent tone
for the rest of the week," said a Singapore-based trader.
Bank of China's USD6.5bn AT1 is an outperformer today with
cash prices rising a quarter of a point to 101.875/102. Retail
investors, unfazed by further supply, continue to support the
paper.
ICBC has just received approval from the China Securities
Regulatory Commission, the last it needed to go ahead with a
planned USD5.7bn offshore AT1 offering. Bookbuilding is expected
to begin in a few weeks.
China Minsheng Bank has also announced plans to issue
CNY10bn (USD1.6bn) AT1 in the offshore market.
Cash prices on some sovereign paper rose today on the back
of the rates rally on Friday. The Indonesia curve jumped 0.375
to 1 point, while the Philippine curve rose 0.25 to 0.575.
Vietnam's freshly printed USD1bn 10-year sovereign bonds
continue to perform well, rising another 0.375 points to 101.75.
The high-yield sector remained muted today as there was no
clear direction.
Berau Coal 2015s were marked down another 1 point but there
was little trading. S&P cut the Indonesian coal miner's rating
by two notches on Friday to CCC+ on enhanced refinancing risk.
The rating agency said the chances of a distressed exchange will
increase if the company cannot refinance over the next few
weeks.
Some market participants, however, are more sanguine about
the credit. "The 2015s won't come due until July, there is still
some time for the company to do something," said a
Singapore-based trader.
