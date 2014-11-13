SINGAPORE, Nov 13 (IFR) - Asian credits were broadly unchanged today as traders struggled for clues in a quiet session.

"Treasuries are not moving and spreads are not moving," said a Singapore-based trader. "It's been mostly a very subdued day in the secondary markets."

Credit spreads were rangebound with the iTraxx Asia investment grade CDS index moving between 104bp and 106bp. China's 5-year CDS, however, narrowed about 1.5bp to 79bp/81bp.

The primary US dollar market picked up today with two Asian issuers out to test market appetite. Beijing Infrastructure is marketing a dual-tranche issue of 3 and 5 years, while Bank of East Asia is out with a 10NC5 Tier 2.

Trading in recent new issues has also cooled.

Cofco 2019s, which had rallied strongly in the post-pricing days, saw a quieter session with a quote at 201bp/198bp over US Treasuries, still around yesterday's 200bp handle. It is inside reoffer spread of 215bp.

ICBC 2017s were indicated at 171bp/166bp while the 2019s were at 142bp/138bp.

In the high-yield segment, trade in Chinese credits has slowed to a trickle.

"We are in no-man's land, there is nothing happening, no cues to take directions from," said a Hong Kong-based trader. "The investors are just holding positions especially since some of the new issues have underperformed.

The flows are stuck at these levels, and it looks like it will be like this for a while, unless some macro-economic data can change things around."

The slightly bearish tone seemed to have also edged into demand for Vietnam's newly minted 2024s. The paper, which had surged strongly immediately pricing, slipped to 101.00/101.25 today, softer than yesterday's 101.50.

