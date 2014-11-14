HONG KONG, Nov 14 (IFR) - Asian credits wrapped up a quiet
week, with a lack of primary issuance in US dollars hitting the
screens in a week interrupted by the Veterans Day holiday.
Bond buyers showed some signs of warming up to China's
property sector this week, as record October contract sales and
policy support on mortgages helped boost flows.
"I think the market is over Agile," said a China credit
analyst, referring to Agile Property, which saw its bonds plunge
in secondary in recent weeks after its chairman was detained by
Chinese authorities.
He added that the market was robust enough for property
issuers to think about issuing new deals.
"But there's a lot of pain in the high yield space," the
analyst added. "If you're long high-yield industrials, you're
having a nightmare because oil prices fell so much."
Honghua Group's USD200m 5-year non-call 3s have dropped 10
points to 90/91, while West China Cement's USD400m deal was down
3 points. However, Hongqiao's new issues have been spotted at
par.
Indian high yield bonds, which were championed for opening
the Asian credit space to riskier names, have also booked
losses. JSW Steel and real estate developer Indiabulls were one
point lower by Friday afternoon.
Berau Coal Energy's 2015s, which were hovering near par just
two months ago, have tanked to 62 on refinancing concerns.
"The market is in good shape but there are a lot of
problems," said another trader based in Singapore.
