SINGAPORE, Nov 19 (IFR) - Asian credit markets softened marginally today, in tandem with the general weakness in stock markets in the region. The Nikkei ended 0.3% down while the Hang Seng was slipping 0.66% in mid-afternoon.

The iTraxx Investment Grade index for Asia stayed flat at 104bp/106bp on a lack of fresh cues, with little impact seen from a decision by Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to call a snap election yesterday, a move already widely expected.

The high-grade segment was relatively quiet, except for dealers who, caught with long positions, were more active in the market selling paper and getting hit.

The overhang of a jumbo debut bond, speculated to be as large as USD8bn, from China's Alibaba weighed on new issues.

"The IG bonds are about 1bp-2bp wider seen especially in new issue," said one Singapore-based trader. "There seems to be a supply indigestion happening in the market now."

This has affected the newest priced bond from CNPC, which saw its three tranches widen slightly in the afternoon.

The 2019s, quoted in the morning around the reoffer price at par, was dragged out to 123bp in the middle of the afternoon, 3bp wider.

In the high-yield space, Chinese real estate paper was holding up despite reports that residential property prices fell for the second consecutive month in October.

"Sentiments are sluggish to a touch positive," said a high-yield trader. "There is demand for single B names but there is still some heaviness on some credits such as Sunac and Greentown."

Sunac has been in talks for months to buy a stake in Greentown and it had looked all but locked in until this morning, when Greentown's founder said it might be a mistake to sell the stake to Sunac. Some profit-taking ensued in the two names.

Sunac's outstanding 2018s fell 1 point to 103.75/104.75 while Greentown's 2018s fell about a quarter to half a point to 97.5/98.5.

In contrast, other property names were performing better as they saw good bidding interest.

Kaisa's 2023s were quoted at 97.5/98.5, while CoGard 2021s were at 97.75/98.25.

The slightly firmer sentiments buoyed Agile's bonds, which also benefitted from news that its rights issue was 2x oversubscribed.

Its 2017s and 2019s were quoted at yields of around 10%.

