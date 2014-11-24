HONG KONG, Nov 24 (IFR) - Chinese property developers were the clear beneficiaries of Monday's session after the PBOC slashed lending rates last Friday in a surprise move for the financial markets.

The PRC's high-yield property developers tightened as much as 10bp-15bp after the Chinese central bank cut one-year benchmark lending rates 40bp to 5.6%, the first reduction in more than two years.

China's leadership and central bank were ready to cut interest rates again, as well as loosen lending restrictions to fight deflation, according to Reuters.

Among the outperformers were Dalian Wanda, Greenland and Poly Real Estate, while high-grade Chinese SOEs locked in more modest gains of about 2bp-4bp.

The increase in overall risk-on sentiment boosted the Asia IG iTraxx Index to 103bp, tightening 2bp from Friday's close. The Hang Seng Index jumped 2% at the time of writing, while Korea and Taiwan was also up 0.7% and 0.3%. Japan was closed for a holiday.

Concerns over oil prices insulated the Chinese industrial sector from today's bullish session, with those credits remaining relatively unchanged.

Alibaba, which was the star performer last week, saw spreads widen from last week's Asia close. The USD2.25bn 3.6% 2024s, which priced at 128bp, were seen at around 132bp.

The USD700m 4.5% 2034s kept their gains, and were also trading around 132bp. The 20-year notes priced at a 148bp spread.

A tightening in US Treasury yields last week also boosted Indonesia's sovereign 2044s to an all-time high of 125 at the Asia break, but prices settled down after investors took profit at the highs.

