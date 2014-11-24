HONG KONG, Nov 24 (IFR) - Chinese property developers were
the clear beneficiaries of Monday's session after the PBOC
slashed lending rates last Friday in a surprise move for the
financial markets.
The PRC's high-yield property developers tightened as much
as 10bp-15bp after the Chinese central bank cut one-year
benchmark lending rates 40bp to 5.6%, the first reduction in
more than two years.
China's leadership and central bank were ready to cut
interest rates again, as well as loosen lending restrictions to
fight deflation, according to Reuters.
Among the outperformers were Dalian Wanda, Greenland and
Poly Real Estate, while high-grade Chinese SOEs locked in more
modest gains of about 2bp-4bp.
The increase in overall risk-on sentiment boosted the Asia
IG iTraxx Index to 103bp, tightening 2bp from Friday's close.
The Hang Seng Index jumped 2% at the time of writing, while
Korea and Taiwan was also up 0.7% and 0.3%. Japan was closed for
a holiday.
Concerns over oil prices insulated the Chinese industrial
sector from today's bullish session, with those credits
remaining relatively unchanged.
Alibaba, which was the star performer last week, saw spreads
widen from last week's Asia close. The USD2.25bn 3.6% 2024s,
which priced at 128bp, were seen at around 132bp.
The USD700m 4.5% 2034s kept their gains, and were also
trading around 132bp. The 20-year notes priced at a 148bp
spread.
A tightening in US Treasury yields last week also boosted
Indonesia's sovereign 2044s to an all-time high of 125 at the
Asia break, but prices settled down after investors took profit
at the highs.
