HONG KONG, Dec 9 (IFR) - The Asian credit market was volatile today, as an announcement from the China Securities Depository and Clearing Corp halting halt repo trading on around CNY500bn of corporate bonds caught investors off guard.

The onshore bond yields shot up to prompt China Development Bank and State Grid to cancel their respective CNY4bn and CNY10bn bond offerings.

Chinese bonds weakened in response during the early session. However, major bank bonds recovered later as people thought the big banks probably not be hurt that much.

Bank of China 5% 2014s were quoted at 102.97 bid today, from 102.857 yesterday, while China Construction Bank 4.25% 2024s were traded around 101.052 bid today, from 100.84 yesterday.

On the latest drop in oil prices, CNOOC 4.875% 2044 strengthened to 108.033/109.435 today from 107.269.

Bonds of high-yield names in both property and industrial sectors remained relatively weak, even though some PRC developers reported good contract sales.

China SCE Property reported 47% year-on-year surge in sales, while CIFI Holdings also announced a 37% growth on the same basis.

However, SCE's 11.5% 2017s were quoted at 103.143 bid only, from 103.30 yesterday. CIFI's 6.95% 2019s were in similar fate at 106.268 bid today, from 106.65 yesterday.

Elsewhere, Reliance 6.25% 2040s weakened to 114.282 bid today, from 115.50 yesterday, while ICICI Bank 6.375% 2022s were slightly softer at 104.088 bid today, from 104.15 yesterday.

nethelie.wong@thomsonreuters.com