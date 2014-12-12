SINGAPORE, Dec 12 (IFR) - Secondary market saw another weak
session today as falling oil prices continued to sap confidence
on energy credits. A rally in US Treasuries also prompted more
investors to take profit.
The investment-grade sector opened 3bp-5bp wider today.
China oil giants faced fresh selling pressure as oil prices
dropped below USD60 per barrel overnight in the US. Names such
as CNOOC and CNPC finished the day about 10bp wider, after a 5bp
widening yesterday.
"The market is rather weak today primarily on oil and
Treasury moves. We are seeing rather a high sell-buy ratio,"
said a Hong Kong-based trader.
Elsewhere, high-beta credits such Indonesian sovereign
bonds also fell 1-1.5 points, while lower-beta bonds such as
Philippine sovereign performed better, down only 0.125-0.375
points today.
"No one is looking to add risk right now as we head into
the holiday season," a Singapore-based trader said.
Primary market also went into the holiday mood this week
with only two G3 taps - China Orient AMC and ICICI - raising
only USD700m.
China Orient's USD500m tap of 2019s priced last night was
among the few winners today, tightening to 246bp over
Treasuries, almost 10bp inside the reoffer yield of 255bp over.
A strong order book and the fact that the deal paid a generous
new issue premium of 28bp contributed to the strong secondary
performance. Private banks were the main buyers for the notes
today, traders said.
In high yield, activity was muted with cash prices largely
down 5 cents today.
Property bonds continued to attract attention with a few
Guangzhou-based developers facing more selling pressure. Names
such as KWG Property and Guangzhou R&F were both marked down, as
a result of their Guangzhou-based peer Kaisa Group's
announcement yesterday that its chairman was stepping down for
health reasons.
