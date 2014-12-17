SINGAPORE, Dec 17 (IFR) - There was no let-up in the pervading weakness in the Asian financial markets as credit spreads and cash bonds continued to widen.

Trade was getting thinner as dealers and traders still at their desks prepare to wrap up for the year to start their vacations at the end of the week, ahead of the Christmas holidays.

There was no positive news to latch on to for price support amid reports that oil prices remained depressed and the Russian ruble trouble stayed unabated.

Market players sat on the sidelines, waiting for more cues from the FOMC meeting due to finish tonight. The US Fed meeting is expected to set the market tone for the first quarter of 2015.

"Nothing has changed much since the last trading session," said one Singapore-based high-grade trader. "It is more of the same - everything is widening amid increased illiquidity."

Investment-grade cash bonds pushed out another 5bp, with names across the universe affected by the risk aversion. Chinese state-owned enterprises, Korean names and Malaysian credits have not been spared.

Cagamas' 2019s were quoted at 140bp/130bp over US Treasuries, having widened some 20bp from the reoffer spread of 115bp back on December 3.

Exim Malaysia's sukuk due 2019s were holding up fairly well being indicated at 110bp/100bp, well inside its reoffer spread of 140bp when it priced in February.

Indonesia's 2044s were seen at 118.5bp/119.5bp while Pertamina's 2044s were quoted at a cash price of 97.00/98.00.

Credit spreads outside Japan and Australia pushed out another 5bp today with the iTraxx Asia IG index at 115bp/117bp, which was some 13bp wider on the week. The iTraxx Japan recouped all of the week's losses with a 3bp tightening to 72bp/75bp.

A credit analyst, who said he had essentially stopped looking at the current secondary markets, was looking ahead to 2015.

"It will be all about China, and my recommendation - buy China in 2015," said the analyst.

