HONG KONG, Jan 9 (IFR) - Chinese property credits recovered some ground as a better market tone and stability in the sector brought investors back to buy on dips.

Logan Property's bonds, which dropped as much as 10 points yesterday, bounced back to around 84 from the mid-70s after the company held an analyst call this morning to clarify that the impact from locked units would be limited and that its financial profile was sound.

Kaisa Group Holdings' 2016s traded slightly higher to as much as a point to 37 on the dollar after private banks began buying back the short end of the curve from yesterday afternoon.

PBs began buying Kaisa bonds even after the company missed a deadline to pay a USD26m bond coupon due at midnight, Hong Kong time Thursday.

Reuters cited traders as saying the company had a 30-day grace period. Failure to pay the 2020s' coupon could trigger the first dollar bond default from a Chinese property issuer.

"Overall, we're trading a bit better in high-yield property even after Kaisa missed the coupon payment, because Logan's call helped ease the market," said a Singapore-based trader.

Asian high-yield bonds are generally 1bp-2bp higher, with Indonesia and Indian names in that segment also trading firmly. However, oil-and-gas industrials in China remained stuck in their lows, despite a slight increase in oil prices, added the trader.

Yet, another trader said the market was not strong enough for high-yield names to start marketing hard currency bonds from next week because sentiment was still cautious.

1MDB's US dollar bonds were also down 10 points this week, as concerns grew when the state-owned fund missed a payment on a MYR2bn loan due late last month to local banks.

Asian stock indexes mostly rose, following a rally on Wall Street and as Brent crude oil stayed above USD51 a barrel, but gains were modest ahead of US nonfarm payrolls that will be reported this evening.

Analysts expect Friday's job report to show payrolls rose by 240,000 in December, which would mark the 11th consecutive month of increases above 200,000, the longest streak since 1994.

Indonesia's new bonds were well bid a day after pricing a USD4bn deal of 10 and 30 years at 4.2% and 5.2% respectively. The 2025s were bid at 4.15% and 5.13% this afternoon.

