SINGAPORE, Jan 12 (IFR) - Risk sentiments were mixed in a credit market where trading was thinned by a national holiday in Japan today.

The market tone was, however, biased to the negative side, due to a 0.2% fall in average hourly earnings in the US, which was well below expectations for a 0.2% rise. The fall fuelled fears over the weakness of the US' recovering economy.

Stocks in South Korea and China mirrored last Friday's falls in the US markets, slipping into negative territories with falls of 1.6% and 0.2%, respectively. In contrast, the Hang Seng Index was rising 0.4%.

The mixed performances were also reflected in Asian credit markets. Asian high-grade bonds eased marginally, but Huarong's newly minted bonds were badly dented.

The bonds had tightened after they were priced last Thursday, thanks to generous new issue concessions of around 40bp, but the market weakness undermined investor confidence.

The 2025s widened about 8bp to 362bp/357bp over US Treasuries today, bringing the notes back to around re-offer levels of 360bp. The 2020s were indicated at 311bp/305bp, close to the re-offer spread of 310bp.

Bank of Communications HK saw its 2018s hover around 165bp, close to where it priced last Friday.

"The markets were pretty quiet today as there was no lead on the US Treasuries markets, given that the Japanese financial markets were closed," said one Singapore-based trader. "Still, the sovereigns are performing better than corporates."

The ROI's new 2025s gained to 99.90/100.10 while the 2045s rallied to 100.15/100.30. The new bonds were priced at 98.865 and 99.393, respectively, last Thursday.

In the high-yield bond segment, the Chinese high-yield segment remained soft, although bonds that had sold off substantially last week were finding some support.

Kaisa's bonds continued to stage a small rebound today, said to be driven by demand from private banking clients confident that the local and central governments were unlikely to allow a large property company to fall into liquidation.

After rising 2 points on Friday, the bonds moved up another point today. The 2018s were quoted at cash prices of 35.00/38.00 while the 2020s were around 34.00/38.00.

The Kaisa bounce came despite news from the Financial Times that Chinese banks had filed pre-litigation asset preservation cases with Chinese law courts to freeze the company's assets.

"The rebounds are still not convincing at the moment but if the Chinese high-yield sector continues to rally over the next few days, it may open the market for at least one (Chinese HY) deal in the primary market," said one Hong Kong-based trader.

kityin.boey@thomsonreuters.com