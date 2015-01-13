SINGAPORE, Jan 13 (IFR) - Weak lead-ins from the US and Europe ought to have sent Asian markets wider, but, after a shaky start, there was support buying for cash bonds, notably in oil names and investment-grade Chinese property paper.

Wanda Properties International was an exception, with its 2024s trading at T+390bp-400bp, having been at a spread of 320bp in December, though they are still trading far tighter than the T+455bp issue price last January.

Kaisa Property Holdings' bonds rebounded after the developer said HSBC had granted it a waiver on a breach resulting from its failure to repay a loan due on its former chairman's departure on December 31.

However, Kaisa acknowledged that it had failed to pay a USD23m coupon due on its 2020s on January 8. Its 2018s and 2020s were at 41/44 today from 35/38 and 34/38 yesterday. High-yield Chinese property bonds were generally 2 points better today.

Kaisa announced that it was in talks to hire a restructuring adviser - not the kind of news that is normally positive for offshore bondholders of Chinese bonds, as anyone who endured an 81 cent haircut on Asia Aluminum Holdings' 2011s will testify.

"People are thinking that a white knight will come in; they're not thinking about the recovery rate," said one trader.

The bonds of CIMB and RHB Bank should have moved, after Reuters reported that the planned USD20bn merger of the two banks with Malaysia Building Society was expected to be called off at a meeting tomorrow, but there has been little trading there, though CIMB's share price leapt nearly 14%.

"For Malaysia as a whole, there is still a lack of demand," said another credit trader.

The Asian and Australian iTraxx CDS benchmarks were each 2bp wider, at 119bp/121bp and 102bp/104bp, respectively, while the Japan iTraxx widened 1bp to 68bp/70bp. The Nikkei dipped 0.6% and the Australia All-Ordinaries 0.4%.

