SINGAPORE, Jan 13 (IFR) - Weak lead-ins from the US and
Europe ought to have sent Asian markets wider, but, after a
shaky start, there was support buying for cash bonds, notably in
oil names and investment-grade Chinese property paper.
Wanda Properties International was an exception, with its
2024s trading at T+390bp-400bp, having been at a spread of 320bp
in December, though they are still trading far tighter than the
T+455bp issue price last January.
Kaisa Property Holdings' bonds rebounded after the developer
said HSBC had granted it a waiver on a breach resulting from its
failure to repay a loan due on its former chairman's departure
on December 31.
However, Kaisa acknowledged that it had failed to pay a
USD23m coupon due on its 2020s on January 8. Its 2018s and 2020s
were at 41/44 today from 35/38 and 34/38 yesterday. High-yield
Chinese property bonds were generally 2 points better today.
Kaisa announced that it was in talks to hire a restructuring
adviser - not the kind of news that is normally positive for
offshore bondholders of Chinese bonds, as anyone who endured an
81 cent haircut on Asia Aluminum Holdings' 2011s will testify.
"People are thinking that a white knight will come in;
they're not thinking about the recovery rate," said one trader.
The bonds of CIMB and RHB Bank should have moved, after
Reuters reported that the planned USD20bn merger of the two
banks with Malaysia Building Society was expected to be called
off at a meeting tomorrow, but there has been little trading
there, though CIMB's share price leapt nearly 14%.
"For Malaysia as a whole, there is still a lack of demand,"
said another credit trader.
The Asian and Australian iTraxx CDS benchmarks were each 2bp
wider, at 119bp/121bp and 102bp/104bp, respectively, while the
Japan iTraxx widened 1bp to 68bp/70bp. The Nikkei dipped 0.6%
and the Australia All-Ordinaries 0.4%.
Daniel.stanton@thomsonreuters.com