HONG KONG, Jan 14 (IFR) - It was another weak day for Asian credit spreads, with oil and other commodities dragging stock indices lower and risk sentiment low after the World Bank cut global growth forecasts.

Kaisa's bonds had widened about 3 points across the curve when Moody's announced it had downgraded the Chinese property developer's bond ratings to Ca from Caa3.

The bonds had jumped yesterday after the company said it had received a waiver from HSBC for a loan that it failed to repay late last month. The company is currently in talks to hire a restructuring adviser.

Asian CDS was 2bp wider at around 121bp, and stock indices broadly weaker across the region, with the Nikkei leading the way on a slide of 1.7%, after February Brent crude dropped to $45.67 a barrel at the time of writing.

The latest Kexim notes of 5 and 10 years, which priced yesterday, failed to lock in gains seen earlier in the day and were spotted relatively unchanged in the afternoon. Those notes had widened about 3bp-5bp yesterday, despite paying a premium.

The Asian financial segment was about 2bp-4bp wider on the day, but the clear outperformer was Bank of China's Additional Tier 1 notes, which rose about half a point to 103.75-104.25.

Asian sovereigns were better bid, as investors pushed the new Philippine and Indonesian bonds to new highs of around 104 and 101.75, respectively, following a tighter trading session in US Treasuries overnight.

One trader saw heightened buying from onshore Philippine accounts on speculation they were positioning ahead of a long holiday in the country from tomorrow.

