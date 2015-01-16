HONG KONG, Jan 16 (IFR) - Asian credits rounded up a tough week that ended with spreads widening due to a combination of factors, such as the Swiss National Bank's sudden move to ditch its cap on the franc, tightening US Treasury yields and negative headlines related to the Chinese property sector that hurt appetite.

The Chinese property sector was hit yet again when China Overseas land & Investment's 2024s widened as much as 310bp and its stock plunged as much as 7% at the Asia kickoff on reports that the local government blocked sales of a Shenzhen project.

Those bonds settled back to the 290bp/280bp level after COLI said in a filing on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong that the suspension was a routine measure and not a consequence of non-compliance with legal rules.

It added that there would be no impact to its operations or financial position.

The notes are still 20bp wider on the day.

The COLI scare seeped into the Chinese high-yield sector, which dropped as much as 3 points today, dragging down the likes of Shui On's 2017s.

Fantasia's bonds were trading in line with the broader high-yield weakness, down 1.5-2 points, but the notes traded on a more stable footing after it clarified that four individual apartment units that the authorities had earlier reportedly frozen had already been sold and the property rights transferred to the purchases.

"Liquidity is generally pretty poor, and the FX market move has only added to the uncertain tone," said a Singapore-based credit analyst." The biggest factor is the ongoing treasury volatility that has caught people off guard."

Investment-grade credits traded around 5bp-7bp wider. Woori's new 5.5-year notes lost most of gains after trading as much as 7bp tighter yesterday, but Indonesia's 2045s traded three-quarters to a point higher.

Most Asian indexes dropped with few exceptions, such as China's Shanghai Composite and CSI300, which rose 1.2% and 0.9%, respectively.

(Reporting By Frances Yoon)

