HONG KONG, March 18 (IFR) - Asian credits were mostly stable as investors waited for the results on the FOMC meeting, which is expected to outline plans to raise interest rates.

Investment-grade credits kicked off the day 2bp wider, but were about a quarter point higher in the afternoon as real-money buyers came in to stabilise the market.

Indonesian and Philippine sovereign bonds were trading steady, while Malaysian CDS was 2bp wider as oil prices fell further.

Chinese high-yield credits were a tad lower, with most names trading a quarter to half a point down, according to a Hong Kong-based trader.