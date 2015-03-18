US STOCKS-Wall St edges up as U.S. job growth rebounds
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
HONG KONG, March 18 (IFR) - Asian credits were mostly stable as investors waited for the results on the FOMC meeting, which is expected to outline plans to raise interest rates.
Investment-grade credits kicked off the day 2bp wider, but were about a quarter point higher in the afternoon as real-money buyers came in to stabilise the market.
Indonesian and Philippine sovereign bonds were trading steady, while Malaysian CDS was 2bp wider as oil prices fell further.
Chinese high-yield credits were a tad lower, with most names trading a quarter to half a point down, according to a Hong Kong-based trader.
* Dow down 0.14 pct, S&P up 0.04 pct, Nasdaq up 0.01 pct (Updates to early afternoon)